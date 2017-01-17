Florida man charged with making online threat against Trump
This image made available by the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections shows Dominic Puopolo, 51, who was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla, and charged with threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump in a video posted online. less This image made available by the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections shows Dominic Puopolo, 51, who was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla, and charged with threatening to kill ... more MIAMI - A South Florida man has been charged with threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump in a video posted online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalis...
|22 hr
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|Wed
|XXXX
|5
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|Wed
|gary
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Tue
|SMITH
|34
|Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!!
|Tue
|SMITH
|11
|Research Chemicals Shop German Forum !
|Tue
|NanNanu
|6
|Research Chemicals Vendor Australia
|Tue
|NanNanu
|7
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC