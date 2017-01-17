Florida man charged with making onlin...

Florida man charged with making online threat against Trump

This image made available by the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections shows Dominic Puopolo, 51, who was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla, and charged with threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump in a video posted online. less This image made available by the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections shows Dominic Puopolo, 51, who was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla, and charged with threatening to kill ... more MIAMI - A South Florida man has been charged with threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump in a video posted online.

