Florida man, 83, hits car salesman in...

Florida man, 83, hits car salesman in the head with golf club

There are 2 comments on the Houston Chronicle story from 16 hrs ago, titled Florida man, 83, hits car salesman in the head with golf club. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:

Police in Florida have charged Linsey Dean Owens, 83, with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Owens is accused of hitting a car salesman in the head with a golf club after only winning a $5 Walmart gift card as a scratch-off ticket prize.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,075

Location hidden
#1 10 hrs ago
Sometimes closing a deal on a new car, get's rough.....
Tango8776

Matawan, NJ

#2 9 hrs ago
Chicago, IL

