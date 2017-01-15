There are on the Houston Chronicle story from 16 hrs ago, titled Florida man, 83, hits car salesman in the head with golf club. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:

Police in Florida have charged Linsey Dean Owens, 83, with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Owens is accused of hitting a car salesman in the head with a golf club after only winning a $5 Walmart gift card as a scratch-off ticket prize.

