Florida Librarians Create Fake Patron...

Florida Librarians Create Fake Patron To Keep Books

5 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

To keep infrequently used library books on shelves, two Florida librarians created a fictitious person to take out tomes, and now the county has since requested a system-wide audit of its libraries The Orlando Sentinel reports Chuck Finley checked out 2,361 books at the East Lake County Library in a nine-month period. His selections ranged from "Cannery Row" by John Steinbeck to a children's book called "Why Do My Ears Pop?" by Ann Fullick.

Read more at CBS Local.

