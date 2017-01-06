Florida Librarians Create Fake Patron To Keep Books
To keep infrequently used library books on shelves, two Florida librarians created a fictitious person to take out tomes, and now the county has since requested a system-wide audit of its libraries The Orlando Sentinel reports Chuck Finley checked out 2,361 books at the East Lake County Library in a nine-month period. His selections ranged from "Cannery Row" by John Steinbeck to a children's book called "Why Do My Ears Pop?" by Ann Fullick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|1 hr
|Bradenton Leonard
|10
|Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|576
|research chemicals shop liste
|Thu
|SultanHengzt
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Wed
|DerPrinz
|30
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Wed
|BIZZY
|6
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Wed
|SultanHengzt
|15
|Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i...
|Tue
|April
|13
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC