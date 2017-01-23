Florida House leaders: Raising good c...

Florida House leaders: Raising good citizens should be education's mission

The Florida House 's 2017 education agenda, so far, seems mostly torn from its old playbook: It wants more "school choice," or options besides traditional public schools students attend based on their home addresses. But key leaders have mentioned something else, too, saying they want the Legislature to consider "the purpose of education" and "how to raise up a great citizen."

