Florida Highway Safety Agencies Launc...

Florida Highway Safety Agencies Launch "Arrive Alive" Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

On Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol, a division of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, launched the Arrive Alive initiative. The campaign is an effort among various highway safety, law enforcement, and engineering entities to reduce fatalities and injuries in Florida highway crashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The... 7 min Curiosity 48
News Donald Trump tries to play nice guy as protests... 11 hr Fire4908 45
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... 12 hr Mict 4
Are trump hotels safe ? 12 hr Mict 2
News Trump diving into Democratic territory in final... 12 hr Mict 34
ChemicalCowboys Review 13 hr Brotherhood 1
Citizens Freedom Party 14 hr redkill 2
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,959 • Total comments across all topics: 278,444,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC