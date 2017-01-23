Florida higher education bills pass S...

Florida higher education bills pass Senate committee

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

One bill promotes students graduating on time by expanding student financial assistance, implementing flexible tuition policies and incentivizes colleges and universities to have students graduate in four years. The bill also reinstates the Bright Futures Scholarship to 100 percent of tuition and expands the Benacquisto Scholar Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. 3 hr DerPrinz 16
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? 3 hr DerPrinz 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Forum 3 hr DerPrinz 6
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU 3 hr DerPrinz 8
Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade 3 hr DerPrinz 12
Research Chemicals Austria Shop 3 hr DerPrinz 10
Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!! 3 hr DerPrinz 13
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,200,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC