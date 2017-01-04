Florida Grand Opera Returns To South ...

Florida Grand Opera Returns To South Miami For Family Day

Florida Grand Opera and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center will be collaborating to present a special Florida Grand Opera Family Day on Saturday January 7, 2017. This day of opera-related activities seeks to encourage inclusion in the arts, allowing children to discover that "Opera is for You".

