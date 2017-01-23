Florida Gets Mixed Grades on Doctorat...

Florida Gets Mixed Grades on Doctorate Degrees

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hernando Sun

THE CAPITAL, TALLAHASSEE, January 24, 2017.......... As Florida looks to improve its higher-education system, a federal survey of doctorate degrees shows the state is competitive with the nation but should have a higher ranking based on its size. The "survey of earned doctorates," which is compiled each year by six federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation, NASA and the National Institutes of Health, showed Florida, the nation's third-largest state, ranked seventh among the 50 states, with 2,364 research doctorates awarded in the 2014-15 academic year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 5 hr Pietro 51
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Tue DerPrinz 16
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? Tue DerPrinz 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Forum Tue DerPrinz 6
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU Tue DerPrinz 8
Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade Tue DerPrinz 12
Research Chemicals Austria Shop Tue DerPrinz 10
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,414 • Total comments across all topics: 278,234,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC