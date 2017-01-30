Florida Frontiers: Zora Neale Hurston celebrated at festival The 28th annual Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities was held January 21-29. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jOfiGU The event was presented by the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community, and included a series of presentations called "Communities Conference: Civic Conversations Concerning 21st Century American Life in Communities of Color" in venues at Rollins College and Eatonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.