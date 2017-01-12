Florida family searching for missing dog after fatal crash
A man and his 14-year old son are searching for their dog Cooper who went missing after a crash that killed the teen's mother. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 35-year-old Crystal Duncan had been taking the 2-year-old redbone coonhound to the vet on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|2 hr
|gary
|5
|Research Chemicals Shop German Forum !
|4 hr
|NanNanu
|6
|Research Chemicals Vendor Australia
|4 hr
|NanNanu
|7
|Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!!
|4 hr
|NanNanu
|10
|research chemicals shop liste
|Jan 14
|SMITH
|9
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Jan 14
|SMITH
|11
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Jan 12
|Carlox
|33
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC