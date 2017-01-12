Florida family searching for missing ...

Florida family searching for missing dog after fatal crash

A man and his 14-year old son are searching for their dog Cooper who went missing after a crash that killed the teen's mother. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 35-year-old Crystal Duncan had been taking the 2-year-old redbone coonhound to the vet on Saturday.

