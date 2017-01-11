Florida Democrats search for someone ...

Florida Democrats search for someone to lead them out of electoral swamp

2017-01-11

Democratic activists gathered at Communications Workers of America Local 3104 union hall in Pompano Beach on Jan. 11, 2017, for a forum among five candidates running for chairman of the Florida Democratic Party. - The five political leaders competing for the job of rehabilitating the Florida Democratic Party from its 2014 and 2016 election disasters offered different approaches for shepherding the party through elections for governor and U.S. Senate in two years Wednesday night at a Broward County labor union hall.

