Florida Democrats, Republicans choose leadership at Orlando meetings
Florida Democrats and Republicans both gathered outside Orlando Saturday to choose their leadership at meetings held down the street from each other but featuring parties in very different places in terms of power. State Republicans threw back a late challenge from a conservative activist to re-elect its incumbent chair, state Rep. Blaise Ingoglia of Spring Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|research chemicals shop liste
|9 hr
|SMITH
|9
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|9 hr
|SMITH
|11
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Thu
|Carlox
|33
|trusted research chemical vendor
|Thu
|Carlox
|2
|Florida settles birth certificate suit involvin...
|Thu
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Get Meds text us 956...335...6624
|Jan 11
|Hilary greew
|1
|nilo24.de schlechter eMail Service
|Jan 11
|Smith
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC