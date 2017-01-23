Florida Court Kills Teachers' Union Lawsuit against Scholarship Program for Poor Families
Florida's highest court delivered a key victory for school choice last week, when the Supreme Court of Florida allowed the popular Florida Tax-Credit Scholarship program to continue. This was the third time that the state's largest teachers' union, the Florida Education Association , saw fit to sue over a program that helps mostly poor and minority students without spending taxpayer money.
