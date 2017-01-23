Florida Court Kills Teachers' Union L...

Florida Court Kills Teachers' Union Lawsuit against Scholarship Program for Poor Families

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: National Review Online

Florida's highest court delivered a key victory for school choice last week, when the Supreme Court of Florida allowed the popular Florida Tax-Credit Scholarship program to continue. This was the third time that the state's largest teachers' union, the Florida Education Association , saw fit to sue over a program that helps mostly poor and minority students without spending taxpayer money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 1 hr Noa 49
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. 9 hr DerPrinz 16
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? 9 hr DerPrinz 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Forum 9 hr DerPrinz 6
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU 9 hr DerPrinz 8
Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade 9 hr DerPrinz 12
Research Chemicals Austria Shop 9 hr DerPrinz 10
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,207,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC