Florida consumer sentiment continues upward climb

Consumer sentiment among Floridians in January ticked up another one-half point to 97.8 - the highest reading since March 2002 - from December's record-breaking revised figure of 97.3, according to the latest University of Florida consumer survey. Florida's upward trend also tracks the national figures released last week by the University of Michigan, with the national consumer sentiment index at the highest level since February 2004.

