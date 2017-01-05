Florida attorney general Pam Bondi sa...

Florida attorney general Pam Bondi said to have job in Trump's White House

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi talks with reporters after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower on Dec. 2, 2016, in New York. Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi talks with reporters after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower on Dec. 2, 2016, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
research chemicals shop liste 11 hr SultanHengzt 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Wed DerPrinz 30
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Wed BIZZY 6
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Wed SultanHengzt 15
News Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i... Tue April 13
News Florida man, 83, hits car salesman in the head ... Tue Go Blue Forever 1
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Jan 2 Www Judgeoneforyo... 3,011
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,813 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,901

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC