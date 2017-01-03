Florida again debates guns on college campuses, sees Texas as real-time example
Protesters gather Oct. 1, 2015 on the West Mall of the University of Texas campus to oppose a new state law that expands the rights of concealed handgun license holders to carry their weapons on public college campuses. Then-Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, addresses key legislative issues at the 2016 Legislative Roundtable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|6 hr
|Harvey
|4
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|7 hr
|Sir Kenneth
|14
|Douglas Elliman broadens South Florida reach
|14 hr
|Christsharia sLaw
|1
|Women that Love Women
|23 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Lawrence Wolf
|577
|research chemicals shop liste
|Jan 5
|SultanHengzt
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Jan 4
|DerPrinz
|30
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC