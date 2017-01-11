Florida 26 mins ago 11:45 a.m.Snapchat video shows Jimmy John's workers playing with dough
A Florida Jimmy John's restaurant has come under fire after video surfaced on social media showing employees jumping rope with bread dough. Local news outlets reported Tuesday that footage taken inside the Jacksonville restaurant was posted on Snapchat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Meds text us 956...335...6624
|15 hr
|Hilary greew
|1
|nilo24.de schlechter eMail Service
|18 hr
|Smith
|6
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Wed
|derschweizer
|7
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Wed
|derschweizer
|32
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|Jan 8
|Harvey
|4
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|Jan 8
|Sir Kenneth
|13
|Women that Love Women
|Jan 7
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC