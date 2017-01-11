Florida 26 mins ago 11:45 a.m.Snapcha...

Florida 26 mins ago 11:45 a.m.Snapchat video shows Jimmy John's workers playing with dough

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A Florida Jimmy John's restaurant has come under fire after video surfaced on social media showing employees jumping rope with bread dough. Local news outlets reported Tuesday that footage taken inside the Jacksonville restaurant was posted on Snapchat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Meds text us 956...335...6624 15 hr Hilary greew 1
nilo24.de schlechter eMail Service 18 hr Smith 6
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Wed derschweizer 7
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Wed derschweizer 32
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Jan 8 Harvey 4
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary Jan 8 Sir Kenneth 13
Women that Love Women Jan 7 linda35ny 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,834,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC