Florida 19 mins ago 8:10 a.m.Deputies...

Florida 19 mins ago 8:10 a.m.Deputies: Woman poses as fellow inmate to get out jail

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Investigators are looking into how a Florida woman managed to get out of jail using another inmate's name and release papers. News outlets report the Clay County Sheriff's Office says Jessica Arnott pretended to be Jessica Davis and bonded out of jail Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Mon lord 31
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Jan 8 Harvey 4
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary Jan 8 Sir Kenneth 13
Women that Love Women Jan 7 linda35ny 1
News Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15) Jan 6 Lawrence Wolf 577
research chemicals shop liste Jan 5 SultanHengzt 8
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Jan 4 BIZZY 6
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,959 • Total comments across all topics: 277,786,625

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC