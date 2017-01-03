Florida 19 mins ago 8:10 a.m.Deputies: Woman poses as fellow inmate to get out jail
Investigators are looking into how a Florida woman managed to get out of jail using another inmate's name and release papers. News outlets report the Clay County Sheriff's Office says Jessica Arnott pretended to be Jessica Davis and bonded out of jail Monday.
