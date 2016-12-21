Florida 17 mins ago 10:55 a.m.Officials get OK to study adding Bahamas sand to Florida beaches
The 2016 Water Resources Development Act authorizes the Army Corps of Engineers to study using foreign sand, such as from the Bahamas, to widen shorelines and protect coasts from hurricanes. Naples Daily News A potential solution to a troublesome sand shortage off Southeast Florida is tucked away in a massive water resources funding bill President Barack Obama signed into law last month.
