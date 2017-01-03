Florida 15 mins ago 5:12 a.m.Dead sharks dumped at Titusville park under investigation
Wildlife officials are looking to find out who has been dumping dead sharks at a Titusville park recently. Florida Fish and Wildlife officials tell WESH-TV that they received a tip about someone dumping sharks next to the Indian River at Kennedy Point Park.
