Five Dead, Several Injured As Gunman Open Fire At Florida Airport

13 hrs ago Read more: Outlook

At least five persons have been shot dead and eight others injured when a gunman opened fire at US' Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, the latest mass shooting incident to rock the country. Florida's Broward County Sheriff's office said five people were dead and eight had been taken to a nearby hospital.

