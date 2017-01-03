Five Dead, Several Injured As Gunman Open Fire At Florida Airport
At least five persons have been shot dead and eight others injured when a gunman opened fire at US' Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, the latest mass shooting incident to rock the country. Florida's Broward County Sheriff's office said five people were dead and eight had been taken to a nearby hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|5 hr
|Divine Jerusalem ...
|12
|Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|577
|research chemicals shop liste
|Thu
|SultanHengzt
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Jan 4
|DerPrinz
|30
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Jan 4
|BIZZY
|6
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Jan 4
|SultanHengzt
|15
|Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i...
|Jan 3
|April
|13
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC