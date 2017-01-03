A gunman has opened fire in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport, killing five people and wounding eight before being taken into custody, officials said. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/five-dead-and-eight-injured-as-shooter-opens-fire-in-florida-airport-35347586.html Travelers and airport workers are evacuated out of the terminal after airport shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, U.S., January 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.