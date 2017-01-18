FHP launches safety campaign after 55...

FHP launches safety campaign after 554 people killed on Central Florida roads

2 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

State troopers are concerned about the number of people killed on Florida roads last year and hope a new initiative will make driving safer for everyone. Last year, 554 people died on Central Florida roads, and 175 of them were killed in crashes in Orange County alone according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

