FBI: Gunman flew to Florida specifica...

FBI: Gunman flew to Florida specifically to attack airport

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday. . Law enforcement officers walk around Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women that Love Women 6 hr linda35ny 1
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary 13 hr Divine Jerusalem ... 12
News Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15) Fri Lawrence Wolf 577
research chemicals shop liste Jan 5 SultanHengzt 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Jan 4 DerPrinz 30
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Jan 4 BIZZY 6
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Jan 4 SultanHengzt 15
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,702,256

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC