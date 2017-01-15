Fake borrowers at Florida library probed

Fake borrowers at Florida library probed

Read more: Newsday

Staff at a Florida library created fake readers to foil computer systems that recommend throwing out books unread for months or years. Staff said their action had helped save cash as it kept perennially popular titles that would have had to be bought again if they had been thrown out.

