Fake borrowers at Florida library probed
Staff at a Florida library created fake readers to foil computer systems that recommend throwing out books unread for months or years. Staff said their action had helped save cash as it kept perennially popular titles that would have had to be bought again if they had been thrown out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
