Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation Donates $23,000 to Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida
The Harry Chapin Food Bank recently received $23,000 from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation to address food insecurity in Southwest Florida. The donation is part of a program - called Fill Your Tank - that celebrates Enterprise Rent-A-Car's 60th anniversary by providing $60 million over six years to fight hunger around the globe.
