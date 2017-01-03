Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation Dona...

Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation Donates $23,000 to Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

The Harry Chapin Food Bank recently received $23,000 from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation to address food insecurity in Southwest Florida. The donation is part of a program - called Fill Your Tank - that celebrates Enterprise Rent-A-Car's 60th anniversary by providing $60 million over six years to fight hunger around the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. 1 hr SultanHengzt 15
News Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i... 9 hr April 14
News Florida man, 83, hits car salesman in the head ... 12 hr Tango8776 2
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Mon Www Judgeoneforyo... 3,011
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) Sun John 6,616
News Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05) Jan 1 Hmm 2
www.legalchem.org Verarsche Betrug Scam Dec 31 Ulli 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,011 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,664

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC