Elderly abuse a problem in Florida too

Video taken from a home webcam is sparking outrage after a home health care aid was captured both verbally and physically abusing her 94-year-old patient. Brenda Floyd, 59, is wanted by police in Texas after family members reported the video which shows Floyd repeatedly striking her patient, Dorthy Bratten, on the head.

