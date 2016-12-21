Effort to restore voting rights to Florida felons moves forward
The Florida Supreme Court in March will hear arguments on a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow felons - except murderers and sex offenders - to have their voting rights restored after they complete prison and probation. Just over 6 million felons in the United States are unable to vote, according to The Sentencing Project, a prison reform group.
