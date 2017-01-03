Editorial: The Florida Orchestra reaches out
Thanks to a state grant, the Florida Orchestra is embarking on new outreach efforts that will extend its reach across the state and bring its music to underserved audiences. Florida's largest professional orchestra is a longtime cultural asset in Tampa Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
