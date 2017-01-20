Dog reunited with Florida family afte...

Dog reunited with Florida family after mother's fatal crash

A dog that fled a fatal car crash that killed one of its owners has been reunited with the family in Florida. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the 2-year-old redbone coonhound named Copper was found Friday on the Daytona State College campus.

