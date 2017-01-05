Death penalty dropped from Delray cas...

Death penalty dropped from Delray case of man charged with killing ex

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

A Miami man will no longer face a possible death penalty when he goes to trial this month on allegations that he killed his ex-girlfriend and dumped her body in a Delray Beach ditch, a judge has ruled. The decision from Circuit Judge Krista Marx in John Eugene Chapman's case Thursday comes as the future of capital punishment in Florida has grown increasingly uncertain in he year since the U.S. Supreme Court declared the state's death penalty sentencing process unconstitutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15) 3 hr Well Well 575
research chemicals shop liste Thu SultanHengzt 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Wed DerPrinz 30
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Wed BIZZY 6
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Wed SultanHengzt 15
News Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i... Tue April 13
News Florida man, 83, hits car salesman in the head ... Tue Go Blue Forever 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,106 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,613

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC