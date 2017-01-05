Death penalty dropped from Delray case of man charged with killing ex

A Miami man will no longer face a possible death penalty when he goes to trial this month on allegations that he killed his ex-girlfriend and dumped her body in a Delray Beach ditch, a judge has ruled. The decision from Circuit Judge Krista Marx in John Eugene Chapman's case Thursday comes as the future of capital punishment in Florida has grown increasingly uncertain in he year since the U.S. Supreme Court declared the state's death penalty sentencing process unconstitutional.

