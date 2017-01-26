Crime 18 mins ago 11:49 a.m.Suspect in officer's killing curses judge, again

Crime 18 mins ago 11:49 a.m.Suspect i...

A suspect charged with murder in the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer cursed at a judge during a brief first appearance for a misdemeanor charge. Markeith Loyd uttered the expletive after the judge set a bond of $500 for the charge of resisting arrest without violence during a Wednesday morning hearing.

