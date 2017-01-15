Couple Found Dead on Side of Highway With Their 3 Children in the Car
A Florida couple was found dead on the side of a highway Saturday near their car, which had their three sons inside, police said. The bodies of Daniel Kelsey, 32, and Heather Kelsey, 30, were found by police just after 2 a.m. outside their SUV, which was parked with its hazard lights on near DeLand City.
