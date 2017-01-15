Country music figure Billy Joe Burnette, formerly of Roanoke, dies in Florida
Billy Joe Burnette, a former Roanoker who made a quick splash on TV's "American Bandstand" and later co-wrote the mid-1970s country music smash hit "Teddy Bear," collapsed and died on Thursday outside his home at Port Orange, Fla.
