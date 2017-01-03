Clamagore submarine move from Patriot...

Clamagore submarine move from Patriots Point to Florida hinges on vote

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The relocation of the Clamagore submarine from Patriots Point to an underwater reef off the Florida coast appears to be imminent. File/Staff The relocation of the Clamagore submarine from Patriots Point to an underwater reef off the Florida coast appears to be imminent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 12 hr Harvey 4
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary 14 hr Sir Kenneth 13
News Douglas Elliman broadens South Florida reach 21 hr Christsharia sLaw 1
Women that Love Women Sat linda35ny 1
News Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15) Fri Lawrence Wolf 577
research chemicals shop liste Jan 5 SultanHengzt 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Jan 4 DerPrinz 30
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,684 • Total comments across all topics: 277,730,657

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC