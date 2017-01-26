Children in Florida attack: 'Granny j...

Children in Florida attack: 'Granny just killed momma'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Screams filled a mobile home complex in the moments after a Florida woman allegedly killed her son and critically injured her daughter. The Pensacola News-Journal reported that a newly-released police report included details from a Tuesday attack that resulted in the death of Devan Francis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 13 hr DerSchweizer 62
TARA LINTZ coleman murder trial (May '09) Fri mish 170
When Obama leaves should they fumigate the Whit... (Apr '12) Thu A true American 15
News Sheriff's Office: Watch out for criminal gypsie... (Mar '09) Thu Jojoba 27
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Thu iguana man 27
Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery. Thu Ellie 7
Research Chemicals Vendor Forum Thu Ellie 7
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,336,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC