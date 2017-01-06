Central Florida teacher accused of se...

Central Florida teacher accused of seeking nude photos from 16-year-old ex-student

An Orange County teacher is accused of asking for and receiving nude photos from a 16-year-old former student. Andrew Montalvo, a seventh-grade civics teacher at Avalon Middle School, was arrested Wednesday and charged with soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct.

