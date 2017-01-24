Central Florida group gets key automa...

Central Florida group gets key automated vehicle research designation

52 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A federal agency has named Central Florida as one of 10 regions that will lead research and innovation related to automatic vehicles. Known as "automated vehicle proving grounds," the areas encourage testing and information sharing related to the technologies.

