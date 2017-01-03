Caught on Video: Burmese Python And A...

Caught on Video: Burmese Python And Alligator Fight To The Death

A Florida journalist out on a bike ride caught a rare sight on video last month: a 15-foot-long Burmese python locked in a deadly battle with an alligator . Joe Capozzi, a reporter for the Palm Beach Post, said he was cycling through South Florida's Big Cypress National Reserve when he heard a series of splashes.

