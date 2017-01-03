Caught on Video: Burmese Python And Alligator Fight To The Death
A Florida journalist out on a bike ride caught a rare sight on video last month: a 15-foot-long Burmese python locked in a deadly battle with an alligator . Joe Capozzi, a reporter for the Palm Beach Post, said he was cycling through South Florida's Big Cypress National Reserve when he heard a series of splashes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|1 hr
|SultanHengzt
|15
|Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i...
|9 hr
|April
|14
|Florida man, 83, hits car salesman in the head ...
|12 hr
|Tango8776
|2
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Www Judgeoneforyo...
|3,011
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|Sun
|John
|6,616
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
|www.legalchem.org Verarsche Betrug Scam
|Dec 31
|Ulli
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC