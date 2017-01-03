Case dropped against Florida man accused of threatening to a exterminatea gays after Pulse attack

A federal judge Wednesday agreed to dismiss the case against a Florida man accused of threatening to "exterminate" gay people in an August Facebook post, six weeks after prosecutors admitted their case relied on "weak" evidence. Craig Jungwirth, 50, was arrested in September and charged with a federal count of making threatening communications after authorities said he used Facebook to taunt homosexuals in the wake of the massacre that claimed dozens of lives months earlier inside an Orlando nightclub.

