Case dropped against Florida man accused of threatening to a exterminatea gays after Pulse attack
A federal judge Wednesday agreed to dismiss the case against a Florida man accused of threatening to "exterminate" gay people in an August Facebook post, six weeks after prosecutors admitted their case relied on "weak" evidence. Craig Jungwirth, 50, was arrested in September and charged with a federal count of making threatening communications after authorities said he used Facebook to taunt homosexuals in the wake of the massacre that claimed dozens of lives months earlier inside an Orlando nightclub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|6 hr
|DerPrinz
|30
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|10 hr
|BIZZY
|6
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|13 hr
|SultanHengzt
|15
|Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i...
|21 hr
|April
|13
|Florida man, 83, hits car salesman in the head ...
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Jan 2
|Www Judgeoneforyo...
|3,011
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|Jan 1
|John
|6,616
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC