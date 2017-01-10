Both Names Of Same-Sex Parents To Be On Florida Birth Certificates
Two years after gay marriages became legal in Florida, the state has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over birth certificates issued to children born into same-sex marriages. Two married lesbian couples and the advocacy group Equality Florida Institute sued the state in 2015 after health officials refused to include both parents' names on the documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|2 hr
|derschweizer
|7
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|2 hr
|derschweizer
|32
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|Jan 8
|Harvey
|4
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|Jan 8
|Sir Kenneth
|13
|Women that Love Women
|Jan 7
|linda35ny
|1
|Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15)
|Jan 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|577
|research chemicals shop liste
|Jan 5
|SultanHengzt
|8
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC