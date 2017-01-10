Both Names Of Same-Sex Parents To Be ...

Both Names Of Same-Sex Parents To Be On Florida Birth Certificates

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Two years after gay marriages became legal in Florida, the state has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over birth certificates issued to children born into same-sex marriages. Two married lesbian couples and the advocacy group Equality Florida Institute sued the state in 2015 after health officials refused to include both parents' names on the documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store 2 hr derschweizer 7
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 2 hr derschweizer 32
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Jan 8 Harvey 4
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary Jan 8 Sir Kenneth 13
Women that Love Women Jan 7 linda35ny 1
News Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15) Jan 6 Lawrence Wolf 577
research chemicals shop liste Jan 5 SultanHengzt 8
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,806,787

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC