Boats kill record number of Florida manatees in 2016
The 950-pound female animal arrived at the theme park Wednesday evening after a daylong ordeal. A city worker spotted the animal at 8 a.m. and she was rescued from the drain about 3:30 p.m. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission cut pipes away so that the sea cow could be pulled out.
