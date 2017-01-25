Attorney: Florida never helped girl who livestreamed suicide
Gina Alexis, mother of 14-year-old Nakia Venant, who livestreamed her suicide on Facebook over the weekend, weeps as she answers a question during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, shows a in Plantation, Fla. Nakia Vena... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|17 hr
|DerSchweizer
|56
|Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!!
|23 hr
|Kremik
|14
|Best Research Chemical Vendor EU
|23 hr
|Kremik
|9
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Tue
|DerPrinz
|16
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Tue
|DerPrinz
|6
|Research Chemicals Vendor Forum
|Tue
|DerPrinz
|6
|Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade
|Tue
|DerPrinz
|12
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC