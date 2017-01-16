Atmospheric quirk protects Florida during busy hurricane seasons

An atmospheric bubble wrap of cooler ocean temperatures and lofty crosswinds is shielding Florida during active hurricane periods, limiting Mother Nature's wrath near shore even as she rages in the open ocean , a new study found. The climatic flip-flop was outlined in a study published this month in the journal Nature which showed that when conditions in the general Atlantic basin are most conducive for high hurricane formation and increased intensity, the opposite is true along the U.S. coast.

