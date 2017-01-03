Amazon to open second fulfilment cent...

Amazon to open second fulfilment centre in Florida

16 hrs ago Read more: Fibre2Fashion

Amazon, world's largest online retailer is planning to open a second fulfilment centre in Jacksonville, Florida, which will create over 1,000 full-time jobs. At present, Amazon employs more than 4,000 full-time employees in Florida.

