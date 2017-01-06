Airports beef up security after Flori...

Airports beef up security after Florida shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Airports across the country Friday are stepping up security measures in the wake of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport shooting in Florida. Airports increase security after Florida shooting Airports across the country Friday are stepping up security measures in the wake of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport shooting in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15) 9 hr Lawrence Wolf 578
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary 11 hr Moans6157 11
research chemicals shop liste Thu SultanHengzt 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Jan 4 DerPrinz 30
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Jan 4 BIZZY 6
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Jan 4 SultanHengzt 15
News Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i... Jan 3 April 13
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,755 • Total comments across all topics: 277,679,854

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC