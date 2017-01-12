Airport shooting suspect back in cour...

Airport shooting suspect back in court for bail hearing

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Just weeks before a ... Some civil rights leaders say Donald Trump's presidency could improve race relations in the United States because it forces more frank conversations about inequality and tension. Scott Shepherd didn't fire the shot that killed Martin Luther King Jr., but the former Ku Klux Klansman says he has always felt remorse toward the family of the slain civil rights leader and all who honor his legacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 1 hr SMITH 34
Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!! 1 hr SMITH 11
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 4 hr gary 5
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! 7 hr NanNanu 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Australia 7 hr NanNanu 7
research chemicals shop liste Jan 14 SMITH 9
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... Jan 14 SMITH 11
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,991,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC