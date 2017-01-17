Airport shooter had Florida driver's ...

Airport shooter had Florida driver's license; how did he get it?

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

When Esteban Santiago applied for permission to carry a gun in Puerto Rico, he provided identification in his name: a Florida driver's license, according to court records obtained by the Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel. There is no indication in official records that Santiago has ever lived in Florida or was entitled to a Florida license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalis... Jan 18 Fit2Serve 2
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! Jan 18 XXXX 5
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Jan 18 gary 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Jan 17 SMITH 34
Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!! Jan 17 SMITH 11
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! Jan 17 NanNanu 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Australia Jan 17 NanNanu 7
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,101,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC