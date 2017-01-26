After long drought, governor proposes...

After long drought, governor proposes Florida corrections officers get pay raise

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

After six years of refusing to give Florida corrections officers a pay raise, Gov. Rick Scott is including $38 million in his proposed budget to boost pay for officers in Florida's prison system, which is one of the nation's most violent. The pay bump, to be unveiled Tuesday when Scott releases his proposed budget, would be for officers up to and including the rank of captain, said Scott's spokesman, McKinley Lewis.

