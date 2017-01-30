Accused airport shooter Esteban Santiago pleads not guilty to 22 charges

The Iraq war veteran charged with killing five people and injuring six others in a mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale's international airport pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him on Monday. Esteban Santiago , 26, leaned over the wooden lectern in court and appeared to read along as U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Seltzer read the entire 17-page indictment aloud to him - including the names of the five people killed in the mass shooting.

